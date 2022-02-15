Letter: Costs just keep rising, but wages stay the same

It is not just energy bills increasing but the county council have already announced a three per cent increase and the police a 3.75 per cent increase in council tax for 2022/2023.

Yet we are all having to pay increased fuel costs but our wages, pensions etc DO NOT GO UP ACCORDINGLY.

Obviously the old saying ‘Give it in one hand, take it away in the other hand’ comes to mind here. NKDC have said they are gearing up to what it can do to help to soften the blow on households facing a hike in energy bills this year.

This is in addition to what NKDC is going to increase for their share as well as the smaller councils.

The financial help that will be available will be for a minority, not for everyone.

Alan Ward