Lincolnshire MP expresses concern about new devolution deal for county

A Lincolnshire Conservative MP fears the new devolution deal for the county will create more bureacracy and divert cash away from councils

Dr Caroline Johnson MP from Sleaford and North Hykeham has come out against the Greater Lincolnshire Devolution Deal proposals announced in Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement yesterday (Wednesday).

She commented: “As a Lincolnshire MP, I always welcome investment in our county, and champion funding for our vital local services, rural economy and communities.

“Nevertheless, I am concerned by the news that a funding and ‘devolution’ deal for Lincolnshire must come with more bureaucracy and an additional layer of local government.

“The insistence of a city-style mayor does not work for Lincolnshire residents, and I fear will over-centralise our diverse communities, taking away rural identities.”

She argued that Greater Lincolnshire is a "vast area”, and this proposal would mean a mayor responsible for certain powers and funding allocations from Sutton Bridge to Epworth, Stamford to Grimsby, sitting as another tier along with county and district councils.

Dr Johnson went on to add a note of caution: “It is not clear what the distinct responsibilities will be for the mayor, and I believe any extra funding and responsibilities would be better spent by local councils to deliver for the needs of our residents on the ground.”

Following the formal signing, council meetings across the three leading authority areas will vote on the proposal.

This will be followed by a public consultation across Greater Lincolnshire, ensuring that the deal reflects the aspirations and needs of its residents.