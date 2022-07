Millions being handed out in Cost of Living payments

Lincolnshire county council.

Some 87,000 families in the county are eligible for the £650 cost of living payment.

The first half of the emergency means-tested payments are being distributed this month, with the second half – also worth £28 million – due in the autumn.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government figures reveal the scale of the families who are likely to be struggling with rising bills and inflation.

The one-off payment is being given to all households who receive Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and Pension Credit.

It was previous estimated that 80,000 families in Lincolnshire would be in line for the payments – however the actual figures are now predicted to be higher.

A £150 top-up is also being given to around 77,000 disabled residents in the county in September.

Here’s how many payments are being handed out for each district in Lincolnshire:

(Families eligible for the means-tested payment / Individuals eligible for the disability payment)

Boston & Skegness – 17,100 / 12,900

Lincoln – 15,100 / 10,800

Gainsborough – 10,500 / 10,300

South Holland and the Deepings – 11,100 / 9800

Grantham and Stamford – 10,900 / 9400

Sleaford and North Hykeham – 9700 / 10,900

Louth and Horncastle – 12,600 / 13,600

A total of 7.2 million cost of living payments are expected to be handed out across the country, worth a total of £2.4 billion.

It will appear automatically in bank accounts with the reference ‘DWP Cost of Living’.

People don’t need to apply for the payment, which could take until July 31 to arrive.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said: “I know that people are finding things difficult with rising prices and increasing pressure on household budgets.

“That’s why we’re taking action to control inflation and providing immediate help for households.