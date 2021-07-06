Money on offer for Sleaford area communities through council’s Community Fund grant

News.

Charities, community and voluntary groups within South Kesteven, such as Fulbeck and Caythorpe, have received grants totalling £46,000 in recent months, and SKDC is keen to attract more applications before its next deadline of July 23.

Recent grants have helped to support eco-friendly improvements to community buildings, youth work, culture and play area facilities. Others are funding a diversity festival, village hall improvements, community events, playing field CCTV and even allotment bee keeping.

Coun Annie Mason, SKDC Cabinet member for People and Safer Communities said: “It’s very encouraging to see the range of community projects that we have been able to support already this year, and we want to help more.

“This last year has taught us all the value of community support as we have worked together to help each other. Now we are keen to see more funding go out to our communities so let’s hear about what’s being planned and how we can help fund that.”

SKDC’s Community Fund offers grants of up to £5,000, with another small grant scheme for projects requiring up to £2,000.

Organisations applying to the small grants scheme can request up to 100 per cent of project costs.

Applications for projects over £2,000 can request up to 80 per cent of the total costs, to a maximum of £5,000. The other 20 per cent must be contributed from elsewhere, of which 10 per cent can be from ‘in-kind’ volunteering or materials.

The council is particularly keen to support community projects tackling issues of loneliness, mental health and wellbeing, social or rural isolation.