New banking hub opens in Market Rasen

Market Rasen's new Banking Hub will be officially opened on Friday Nomber 29. (Photo Cash Access UK)

Cash Access UK, the organisation set up to protect nationwide access to cash, has confirmed today that the new Banking Hub in Market Rasen is open at 9-10 Market Place.

The official opening will take place between 11am and 12pm on Friday (November 29) and chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Councillor Stephen Bunney will be in attendance to cut the ribbon.

The team behind the project say everyone is welcome to attend.

The Hub will offer a counter service operated by the Post Office, where customers of all major banks can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm. It also offers a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated issues on the day their bank is in the Hub.

In Market Rasen, the Community Bankers are available on the following days:

Monday: HSBC

Tuesday: Lloyds

Wednesday: Santander

Thursday: NatWest

Friday: Halifax

Finding the right location for a Banking Hub that is convenient, accessible and works for everyone often takes time, so Cash Access UK says it is delighted to have been able to secure convenient premises in the heart of the community. Their team has been working hard to fit out the premises over the past few months in preparation for the opening.

Market Rasen’s Hub is the third Banking Hub to open in Lincolnshire following Mablethorpe and Barton-upon-Humber.

Gareth Oakley, CEO at Cash Access UK: “We are happy to announce that the Market Rasen Hub is now open. Access to cash and face-to-face services are vital for millions of people across the country so we’re delighted to bring these services back to the local community. Customers can visit on any day of the week for their everyday banking transactions and if you have a specific or more complex enquiry for your bank, a community banker will be there to help on the day they’re in the Hub.”

Coun Bunney commented ahead of the official opening: "The opening of the banking hub brings two positives to Market Rasen. The return of a banking presence in the town - a service much missed by residents and businesses alike. It also completes the refurbishment of a near derelict building in the centre of the town - turning an 'eye sore' into a jewel to be proud of.

"My thanks, along with those of the residents of the Market Rasen area and the councils I represent, go to all partners involved in the development and wish them well for future success."

If you would like to know more about the Banking Hubs, contact: [email protected].

Cash Access UK is a not-for-profit company owned and funded by 10 major banks. Their work is part of a new, collective approach to protecting access to cash. They provide shared services - available to the customers of 10 firms - in communities where they are needed most. For more information, visit cashaccess.co.uk.

Cash Access UK is owned and funded by: AIB NI, Bank of Ireland, Barclays, Danske Bank, HSBC UK, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest Group, Santander, TSB, Virgin Money and AIB. These firms have come together to provide shared services available to all their customers. Cash Access UK’s 10 member firms cover the vast majority of personal and business customers. Cash Access UK is open to any bank or building society to join as long as they meet certain criteria.

Cash Access Uk says cash is still important to millions of people in the UK. Between five and six million adults say they rely on cash in their day-to-day lives. They say that digital or online solutions do not yet work for everyone all the time. “We've found that Banking Hubs can make a real difference to individuals, small businesses and the communities they live in.”

Business customers are welcome to use the counter services to make cash withdrawals, cash and cheque deposits and other cash services including floats and coinage.

LINK, the UK’s cash machine network, decides where new services are needed. LINK is an independent, regulated company with many years' experience in assessing communities' cash needs. LINK reviews the impact of every proposed branch closure by our member firms. A community can also ask to LINK to carry out an assessment of the community if they feel they need better access to cash.