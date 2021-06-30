Record total raised for good causes

Co-op Community Champions.

The scheme raises money for different causes every three months – and this is the highest ever total raised in a quarter.

It will help more than 150 groups provide valued services or ignite positive change in their local area, ranging from football clubs to foodbanks.

More than 157,000 members contributed to the overall total, as a donation was made each time they used their dividend card during March, April and May this year. Money is also raised through fundraising, collection boxes, and proceeds from the sale of carrier bags.

Two of the good causes to have benefitted from the scheme include Buddies Dementia Café in Nettleham, a group dedicated to supporting those living with dementia and their carers, who will receive £914.15 in donations.

Chairman at Buddies Dementia Café, Lulu Wood, said: “The Community Champions scheme has benefitted Buddies Dementia Café in many ways.

“The funding helps us to continue the work we’ve done throughout the pandemic - we’ve provided support to our members with monthly newsletters, regular phone calls, shopping, transport and much more.

“We know that there are people out there who could benefit from our help and we'd love to welcome new members, especially when we can restart the cafe.”

Senior Community Co-ordinator at Lincolnshire Co-op, Danielle Budworth, said: “We’re so happy that we’re able support good causes in the local area. “The scheme was launched back in 2013, and it’s great to see the positive impact that it’s had on local charities and communities in this time.”

Causes benefitting from Community Champions are voted for by colleagues and members and change every three months. Throughout the summer months, the focus is breakfast clubs at local primary schools.