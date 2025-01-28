Schroders Greencoat's Hugh Unwin (left) with Cllr Richard Wright, Leader of North Kesteven District Council at the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant

Schroders Greencoat has renewed the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant Power Fund agreement with North Kesteven District Council

Schroders Greencoat, which manages the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant on behalf of its investors, has renewed its Power Fund agreement with North Kesteven District Council for a further five years, till 2029.

Since it was established in 2019, the Power Fund has made financial contributions, totalling £125,000 to 35 community projects and organisations in Sleaford and the surrounding area, and given its success Schroders Greencoat has voluntarily agreed to commit another £125,000 to the Power Fund over the next five years.

As part of the Power Fund agreement, North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) administers the grant application process, with an independent panel of local community representatives, NKDC councillors and representatives of Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant (SREP) determining the applications. Cllr Mervyn Head of NKDC chairs the Power Fund panel, with SREP’s Jo Simpson as its Deputy Chair.

The Power Fund supports projects and organisations that support the environment, sport, wellbeing and education, that can strengthen local communities and bring wider benefits as well.

A number of village/parish halls in the Sleaford area have received grants from the first Sleaford REP Power Fund – for example solar panels at Hale Magna, a new kitchen at Wilsford, roof repairs at Anwick’s Community Centre, and AV equipment for South Kyme’s Coronation Hall. Local sports clubs have also benefited from the first Power Fund, including Leadenham Hockey Club, Kesteven Community Football Club, Sleaford Bowls Club and the Sleaford Canoe & Kayak Club. Arts projects and Sleaford’s annual RiverLight Festival have also been among the beneficiaries of the Power Fund.

Hugh Unwin, co-head of Energy Transition at Schroders Greencoat – one of Europe’s largest investors in renewable energy - said: “Supporting local communities in areas where we operate is important to Schroders Greencoat and our investors. I’m delighted that our first Power Fund has benefited so many people in Sleaford and the local area, and with NKDC’s valuable support, our second Power Fund will make a positive difference to even more people in the area.”

Cllr Richard Wright, the Leader of NKDC said: “We’ve been really pleased to partner with Schroders Greencoat and Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant in supporting a broad range of community organisations within Sleaford and surrounding parishes, to access this Fund. We’ve seen that it has made an enormous difference in so many ways.”

“All of the Power Fund projects contribute so much to the users of the halls, groups, clubs and initiatives. They contribute to the vibrancy of our communities and deliver significant health, wellbeing and social benefits locally which, without the Fund might otherwise be unachievable. To extend that arrangement to a further £125,000 of investment through to 2029 is very welcome and I’ve no doubt be well applied in fulfilling some excellent schemes.”

“As such I encourage any community programmes which feel that they could be eligible, to explore ways through which a Power Fund grant of up to £5,000 – or indeed any of our community funding programmes – could help bring forward enhancement in their area or scope of work.”

For more details and how to apply for the Power Fund, please visit www.n-kesteven.gov.uk/communityfunding, or email [email protected]