Sleaford REP grant awarded to help restoration works

Groups and good causes could benefit from a grant fund now open for applications.

North Kesteven District Council Executive Board Member Councillor Mervyn Head who chairs the Community Power Fund Panel at the unveiling of the refurbished Gregson Green.

The next deadline for the Sleaford REP Community Power Fund is December 14 with decisions in January.

Schroders Greencoat (the owners of the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant on Boston Road) in partnership with North Kesteven District Council makes funding available via the Community Power Fund, to support community projects within a five-mile radius of the plant.

For a project to be supported it must cover either the environment, sport, wellbeing or education; encourage community cohesion to build stronger communities; benefit the community/group by supporting activities and projects that bring wider community benefit. For details visit n-kesteven.gov.uk/communityfunding

A grant from the fund has recently supported the restoration and enhancement of a memorial bench in Sleaford paying tribute to an inspirational local figure.

The Sleaford and District Civic Trust was awarded £980 from the fund to help support a £1,507 restoration of the Harry Gregson memorial in Sleaford. A highly regarded art teacher at Carre’s Grammar School and Civic Trust leader, the bench sculpture celebrates his life and a green is named after him near the William Alvey School. The bench was commissioned by The Civic Trust and Sleaford Art Group.

Harriott Brand from the Trust said: “The REP grant gave a large and very helpful amount of money which the Civic Trust was able to build on to bring our total funding up to nearly double.”

William Alvey School aided by the Church Lane School have been heavily involved in the restoration project. The schools organised a Gregson Day event on September 27. The children dressed up as artists, teachers, and conservationists to print lino cuts and planted 800 cowslips on Gregson Green.

NKDC Executive Board Member Coun Mervyn Head who chairs the Community Power Fund Panel said: “The REP panel especially liked the engagement with two local schools on the project to re-instate the bench on Gregson Green and enhance its​​​​​​​ surroundings with wildflower planting for the benefit of the residents of Sleaford.”

