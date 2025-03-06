West Lindsey to expand its capital programme for leisure and wellbeing as Council Tax goes up 2.98%

Coun Trevor Young. Photo: Paul Otter

West Lindsey District Council has reaffirmed its commitment to improving leisure and wellbeing across the district, with plans to refurbish leisure centres in Market Rasen and Gainsborough.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the full council meeting on Monday March 3, councillors unanimously approved a balanced budget for 2025/26 as part of its Medium-Term Financial Plan (MTFP).

It sets out a strategy to support local health services, leisure facilities, economic growth, and community investment over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leader of the Council, Coun Trevor Young, announced ambitious plans at the meeting, paving the way for significant investment in community facilities. He confirmed that a refreshed plan will be presented to members in June but gave a taster of what he wanted to see included.

Coun Young said: “It will include an extension of the work around health and wellbeing through high level work with partners to facilitate improved GP provision across Gainsborough and the district.

“Improved opportunities for increased access to leisure and preventative help opportunities for refurbishment of the West Lindsey Leisure Centre and improvements to Market Rasen Leisure Centre.”

The leader of the council said he wanted to see improved access to a green space and woodland on both leisure centre sites in Gainsborough and Market Rasen and to include improved swim and changing facilities as well as the provision of an indoor bowls area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Young also said he wanted to build on work which has taken place in Gainsborough in recent years. He added: “To consolidate the work around the excellent cinema and heritage projects in Gainsborough, through the provision of further grant funding opportunities. This will support property owners and businesses to enable them to deliver high quality retail and hospitality opportunities and attract new businesses in the town.”

He went on to say he wanted the council to continue with the community grants program, a scheme that has enabled communities across the district to access funding to improve their local facilities and increase social activity in their areas.

And finally, he wanted to bring Gainsborough in line with Market Rasen by introducing two hours free car parking to support businesses in the town.

Peter Davy, Interim Director of Finance and Assets and 151 Officer at West Lindsey District Council, said the budget was balanced for 2025/26 with no requirement to use the council’s general fund reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors approved a 2.98 per cent council tax increase (£7.21 for an average Band D property) to support essential services.

Mr Davy said: “Despite the one year local government finance settlement there remains ongoing uncertainty in relation to future funding levels as the Fairer Funding and Business Rate Retention Scheme reviews are still yet to take place as part of an overall review of Local Government funding.

“The council’s capital investment programme totals some £13.8m over the medium term, £8.6m of which is currently projected to be delivered in 2025/26. This programme is enabled by grant funding and contributions with the balance coming from the council’s own resources and borrowing.”

The council’s Governance and Audit Committee scrutinised the Treasury Management Strategy and the Corporate Policy and Resources Committee recommended the budget before it was unanimously approved by council on

Monday.

More details will be published on the plans to expand the capital programme following the June Corporate Policy and Resources Committee.