NHS launches Community Diagnostic Centre survey in Lincolnshire

Having seen a rise in demand for diagnostic services in England over the last five years greater than NHS capacity, diagnostics is recognised as a priority in the NHS Long-Term Plan, and crucial in delivery of cancer, cardiovascular disease, and stroke treatments.

As with everywhere else, the covid pandemic has placed significant pressure on the health system in Lincolnshire, and factors including social distancing and the need to reduce infection means that patients are having to wait longer for various services, including diagnostics.

“In Lincolnshire, Community Diagnostic Centres (CDCs) will be a vital part of easing this pressure, enabling the NHS to diagnose patients quicker,” explains Claire Lloyd, System Lead for Community Diagnostic Centres. “Community Diagnostic Centres will provide a broad range of elective diagnostic services away from the main acute hospitals, providing easier, quicker and more convenient access.

“They will also help by reducing outpatient referrals and attendances, although patients will be able to continue to access diagnostic services at the acute hospitals if they prefer. In Lincolnshire we plan to develop multiple CDCs, with our first due to open at the Gonerby Road Health Clinic, Grantham, in 2022.”

The CDCs will help to improve access, increase the types of diagnostic tests currently on offer and develop pathways to reduce the time between tests and multiple appointments, and improve patient outcomes.

“This is all fantastic news for Lincolnshire, and now we would very much like the help of the Lincolnshire public in shaping the delivery of future CDCs, including your views on any particular benefits we can maximise, any concerns we can mitigate, and any principles that could help shape the delivery of future CDCs. You can find out more and share your thoughts via our survey https://nhslincolnshire.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cUCr1UxvlXSfrP8,” adds Claire.