Choose the right food to keep your canine happy and healthy | NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The best-selling dog food subscription services in the UK provide everything from dry mixes to fresh ingredients to completely bespoke menus just for your pooch

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Impact-Site-Verification: 2e545c98-9844-4012-b19e-05bee13e5251

Buying dog food online used to be a bit of a gamble - would your pup love it or turn their nose up in disgust?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These days, UK dog food brands have seriously stepped up their game, offering tailor-made meals, fancy fresh ingredients, and even gourmet dining experiences (because why should humans have all the fun?).

Here are the top five online dog food services, with real reviews from actual dog parents - fluffy critics included.

1. Tails.com – Personalised kibble, delivered to your door

Tails is one of the top pet food companies in the UK | Tails.com

Tails.com is basically a meal subscription service for your dog, where you fill out a profile, and they whip up a unique kibble mix tailored to your pup's age, breed, and specific needs. Think of it like a dating app for dog food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Example product: A fully customised dry food blend specifically for your dog

Trustpilot Score: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Customer Feedback: Some customers appreciate the convenience and customisation offered by Tails.com. However, discussions on forums suggest that some users find the service to be more of a marketing gimmick, noting that the food may not be as bespoke as advertised.

Current offers: 60% off your first box and 30% off your second

Where to buy: You can find out more or order a trial pack by visiting the Tails.com website here..

2. Butternut Box – Home-cooked meals, but for dogs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Chicken You Out' is amongst the best sellers from Butternut Box | Butternut Box

If your dog’s dream is to eat human-grade meals, Butternut Box is the next best thing. They slow-cook fresh ingredients like chicken, sweet potato, and carrots, portion them out, and freeze them for maximum freshness. It’s practically Michelin-star dining for canines.

Example product: Chicken You Out – chicken, sweet potatoes, carrots, peas (because even dogs need their five-a-day)

Trustpilot Score: 4.9 out of 5 stars

Customer Feedback: Many dog owners report that their pets eagerly anticipate mealtime with Butternut Box. Some have observed improvements in their dogs' digestion and coat condition.

Current offers: 25% off your first two boxes

Where to buy: Check out their meal plans here.

3. Pure Pet Food – Dehydrated dog food that’s surprisingly gourmet

Pure Pet Food air-dries fresh ingredients | Pere Pet Food

Pure Pet Food takes fresh ingredients, air-dries them, and turns them into a light, crunchy meal that you just add water to. The result? A healthy, nutritious meal without any nasties - just like instant noodles but actually good for you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Example product: Wholesome Chicken – chicken, carrots, green beans, sweet potato

Trustpilot Score: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Customer Feedback: Customers appreciate the natural ingredients and the convenience of Pure Pet Food's dehydrated meals. Some have noted that even picky eaters seem to enjoy the taste, while others point to improved energy levels and shinier coats.

Current offers: 25% off your first box and 10% off your next

Where to buy: Learn more and shop their range here.

4. Different Dog – Freshly cooked meals with serious variety

Braised Beef from Different Dog | Different Dog

Different Dog prides itself on offering slow-cooked, high-quality meals packed with fresh, natural ingredients. They even switch up recipes every few weeks to keep your dog excited - because who wants to eat the same thing every day?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Example product: Beef Pot Roast – beef, potatoes, carrots, green beans

Trustpilot Score: 4.9 out of 5 stars

Customer Feedback: Pet owners often praise Different Dog for its high-quality, freshly cooked meals. Some cite positive changes in their pets' overall health.

Current offers: Free treat & 30% off your first box. Use code REAL30

Where to buy: Browse their recipes at differentdog.com.

5. Forthglade – Natural, grain-free wet food for the win

Forthglade dog food: 'zero artificial nonsense' | Forthglade

Forthglade is known for its gently steamed wet food, packed with natural ingredients and zero artificial nonsense. It’s a go-to for pups with sensitive stomachs and those who just prefer a good hearty meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Example product: Grain-Free Duck with Sweet Potato & Vegetables

Trustpilot Score: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Customer Feedback: Forthglade's natural, grain-free recipes have been well-received by many dog owners. Some say even fussy eaters look forward to mealtimes with Forthglade's offerings.

Current offers: Pet Dental Month - Use code DENTAL20 for 20% off Dental Sticks!

Where to buy: Find their products at forthglade.com.

Final thoughts

Gone are the days of boring kibble and mystery meat tins - UK dog food brands have truly raised the bar. Whether your pup prefers fresh, crunchy, or gourmet-style meals, there seems to be something for every taste bud and budget.