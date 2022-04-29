15 dates of events for your diary to start Bank Holiday week in Skegness

29 April – Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock – Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and many more, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.
29 April – Skegness Scooter Weekender, Skegness Scooter Weekender, Suncastle and Savoy
30 April – Skegness Scooter Weekender, Skegness Scooter Weekender, Suncastle and S
30 April, Annual Aviation Heritage Heritage Wolds Run, Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, 8.30am.
30 April – Skegness Boating Lake 10k. Turn up to take part at 9am. More details on Facebook.
30 April – Not for the Fainthearted Drag Show, Neverland Theatre, 7pm.
30 April – Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story, Embassy Theatre, 7.30pm
1 May – Skegness Scooter Weekender, Skegness Scooter Weekender, Suncastle and S
1 May – The Sunday Sessions – Gaz Clitheroe and Sherriff live at Artisan Coffee Design, from 1pm.
1 May – Bank Holiday Live Music in Our Garden, Vine Hotel, Skegness.
1 May – Dreamboats and Petticoats, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.
3 May – May coffee morning for members of Maverock Warriors, the Storehouse, Skegness 10am.
6 May – Mablethore Continental Market, High Street, Mablethorpe.
13 May – Guided Nature Tour (Free), Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve, 11am.
21-22 May – Wartime Village, The Village, Church Farm