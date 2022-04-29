15 dates of events for your diary to start Bank Holiday week in Skegness

29 April – Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock – Queen, AC/DC, Bonnie Tyler, Meat Loaf, Bon Jovi, Journey, Guns N’ Roses and many more, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

29 April – Skegness Scooter Weekender, Skegness Scooter Weekender, Suncastle and Savoy

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

30 April – Skegness Scooter Weekender, Skegness Scooter Weekender, Suncastle and S

30 April, Annual Aviation Heritage Heritage Wolds Run, Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, 8.30am.

30 April – Skegness Boating Lake 10k. Turn up to take part at 9am. More details on Facebook.

30 April – Not for the Fainthearted Drag Show, Neverland Theatre, 7pm.

30 April – Steve Steinman’s Anything For Love – The Meat Loaf Story, Embassy Theatre, 7.30pm

1 May – Skegness Scooter Weekender, Skegness Scooter Weekender, Suncastle and S

1 May – The Sunday Sessions – Gaz Clitheroe and Sherriff live at Artisan Coffee Design, from 1pm.

1 May – Bank Holiday Live Music in Our Garden, Vine Hotel, Skegness.

1 May – Dreamboats and Petticoats, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.

3 May – May coffee morning for members of Maverock Warriors, the Storehouse, Skegness 10am.

6 May – Mablethore Continental Market, High Street, Mablethorpe.

13 May – Guided Nature Tour (Free), Gibraltar Point Nature Reserve, 11am.