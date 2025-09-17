20 ideas to get you out and about this September
SKEGNESS
1 SKEGNESS COMEDY NIGHT (September 19, 2025): A comedy show presented by Comedy Hotspot at the Neverland Theatre.
2 The Original Skegness Soul Weekender (September 26–28): An annual soul music event held at the Suncastle
3 Michael Starring Ben (September 27): A Michael Jackson tribute show at the Embassy Theatre
4 Judge Jules: Back To The 2000s (September 26): The British DJ performs a set of electronic dance music from the 2000s at
Butlin's Skegness Resort
5 Radio Romantic (September 19): A UK tribute act at Three Monkeys Bar
6 Live & Loud (September 26): IndieStructible performs indie anthems at Wellies Bar
7 Strange, But True Crime (September 28): An evening exploring true crime stories with ex-forensics lecturer Jennifer Rees at the Embassy Theatre.
BOSTON
8 High Tide Wader Spectacle (Thursday, September 25) at RSPB Freiston Shore: Witness the sight of thousands of wading birds gathering as the high tide covers their feeding grounds.
9 Rock rock Party BeBop Boulevard & DJBoston Dance (Saturday, September 27): A rock and roll party featuring live music and a DJ will be held at Old Leake Community Centre. You can bring your own drinks and snacks.
10 Amy Montgomery (Saturday, September 27): The singer-songwriter will be performing live at The Gliderdrome.
Reggae Reggae Daz (Saturday, September 27): The Red Cow Inn will host an evening of classic reggae and ska music.
11 We Three Kings of Country (Saturday, September 27): A tribute show to Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, and Jim Reeves will take place at Blackfriars Theatre.
12 Born in the USA (Friday, September 26): A solo play about an ex-Ford factory worker will be showing at the Blackfriars Theatre
13 Silver Screen Movie Club - Maria (Monday, September 29): The biopic about opera singer Maria Callas will be screened at the
Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre
MARKET RASEN
14 Beer, Boots & Bridles Raceday: A country-themed day with live music and horse racing. It will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025.
OTHER THINGS NOT TO MISS
HORNCASTLE
15 Horncastle is famous for its numerous antique and vintage shops, and you can browse local produce at the farmers' markets on the second Thursday of each month, or the regular markets held on Thursdays and Saturdays in the market square.
16 Visit St Mary’s Church: This Grade II* listed church has dominated the Horncastle skyline for centuries. Step inside to see medieval stonework, 19th-century stained glass, and peaceful pews perfect for a quiet moment of reflection.
SLEAFORD
17 The Hub in Sleafrd is the UK's largest centre for craft, design, and making is located on the banks of the River Slea and offers galleries, a shop, and events.
LOUTH
18 Louth Markets are held every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, which offer a variety of goods. A Farmers' Market takes place on the 4th Wednesday of every month.
LINCOLNSHIRE WOLDS
19 Discover charming Wolds villages and enjoy the hilly countryside, a short journey from Louth.
COASTAL COUNTRY PARK
20 Head to the coast for sandy beaches, nature reserves, and intriguing structures like the Round & Round House and the Cloud Bar.