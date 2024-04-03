A snapshot from last year's Boston Marathon. Photo by David Dales.

The popular Boston Marathon returns later this month – with around 1,800 expected to be taking part, including a Royal Marine Commando who has the Guinness World Records in his sights.

Taking place on Sunday, April 28, this year’s event has a Royal Air Force theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Forrest from the Boston Marathon Association explains: “With just over three weeks to go, the excitement is rising. Runners are enthusiastically chatting on social media about the themed medal and t-shirt design of “Bomber County” featuring a Lancaster Bomber. Some are running to commemorate relatives in the RAF who were posted to one of the 49 airfields across Lincolnshire during World War 11. Some are running to commemorate relatives in the RAF who were posted to one of the 49 airfields across Lincolnshire during World War 11.

Collin Harrison pictured last last year's Boston Marathon. Photo by David Dales.

“At the time of writing this article entry numbers are 913 - full marathon, 457 - half marathon, 165 - 10K and 38 - fun run and at least a dozen entries are still being processed daily. Registration closes on the 15th April to ensure the runners receive their electronic bibs in the post. Those who register after this date can collect them on race morning.”

Jackie said the organisers are anticipating “upwards of 1,800 entries” this year.

Spectators can choose between two starting points in the town or line Wide Bargate to see all runners just after setting off. The full marathon starts in the Market Place at 8am, the 10K will the start from the Park Gates at 8.15am, the half marathon follows from the Market Place at 8.30am and the fun run, at the Park Gates, at 8.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie adds: “Anyone wishing to see the first runners arriving at the Boston College finish line will need to do a quick sprint to the college by 8.45am as the fastest of the 10K will be expected in around this time.”

To add to the excitement this year, Collin Harrison from Dunston in Lincolnshire, is attempting to reclaim his Guinness World Record for “Fastest Half Marathon carrying a 100lb pack”.

Collin is former Royal Marine Commando and currently part of the Royal Marine Veterans Speed March Team, who will be completing a marathon distance Speed March in July 2024, in London to raise awareness of mental health issues among both serving and former military personnel.

“It was back in September 2021 when Collin initially broke this Guinness World Record with a time of 2hrs 11min,” Jackie explained. “However, on 21st May 2023, it was broken with a time of 2hrs 10mins 30sec. As a result he is now aiming to complete the Boston Half Marathon course within 2hrs 8mins. Accompanying him will be members of the RM Speed March team, who will run the course and act as witnesses for the Guinness ratification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the half marathon starting at 08:30 in the Market Place, and if all goes well, spectators can expect to cheer Collin across the finish line at Boston College at 10:38.”