​The ‘Boston’ beach is making a return to Central Park this summer, offering a host of activities for all ages – most of which are free.

Camirah Borman and Archie Carlon, of Boston, playing at the beach in 2022.

​The popular beach area is to be installed in the park on Monday, July 17, in time for the school holidays.

It will stay for the duration of the school break until September 4, and can be used by anyone during the park’s opening hours.

Over recent years the beach has proved popular with families and offers a great opportunity for friends to get together while the children play.

To celebrate the return of the beach, a programme of events has been organised for people of all ages to enjoy this summer facility.

These include:

· Wednesday 19th July – Teddy Bears Picnic. A free session for pre-school children only from 12noon to 2pm. Bring your picnic and enjoy fun games, story time and play on the beach. Free event.

· Friday 28th July – Sand Sculpture with World Gold Medallist Sandcastle Builder and TV presenter Nicola Wood. 10.30am-3pm. Free event.

· Wednesday 2nd August – Fairy Door Hunt, 10am-3pm, (last entry for hunt 2pm). The fairies will return to Central Park, Boston but we need your help to find all their doors. Cost is £2 per hunt – tickets will be on sale soon, keep an eye on our social media channels.

· Saturday 5th August – Performer in the Market Place with a Mobile Circus Workshop 11am-3pm.

· Wednesday 22nd August - Pirate Treasure Hunt from 10am-3pm (last entry for hunt 2pm). Some pirates have lost their treasure in Central Park – can you help them find it? Cost is £2 per hunt – tickets will be on sale soon, keep an eye on our social media channels.

· Thursday 10th August – Golden Oldies - Sing-a-long around the beach. A free session for over 50s and those living with dementia) from 2pm–4pm. Come along and enjoy singing with Boston’s Singing for Fun Group. There will be games on the beach or just come and listen and watch. All welcome. Free event.

· Thursday 10th August – Art Fun Day, Meet the artists and create your own Masterpiece at Fydell House and Boston Guildhall, 10.30am-2.30pm Cost £2 per child – tickets will be on sale soon, keep an eye on our social media channels.

· Saturday 12th August – Boston Skate Jam, 12noon to 4pm in Central Park at the Skate Ramps area. With demonstrations, music, competitions and prizes. Come and roller skate, skate board or BMX on the amazing skate park with Team Rubicon Action Sports School. There will be free riding sessions plus competitions with prizes throughout the event so come along and show your skills. Professional riders will also be demonstrating their skills. Don’t worry if you are new to these sports you will be given a chance to learn new skills. Free of charge.

· Thursday 17th and Friday 18th August – Free Family Fun Days on the beach, open to everyone from 10am-3pm. Bring your lunch and stay all day. There will be a magician, donkey rides, giant tortoises, bouncy castles, fun sports, face painting, arts and crafts, a magician plus much more. All activities are free. On the 18th only there will be reptiles too!

· Saturday 19th August – Slacklining demonstration at the Ingram Memorial in the Market Place 11am-3pm, watch the professionals and have a go yourself. Free event.

· Thursday 24th August – Fun in the Sun. A free session for those living with additional support needs from 1pm–3pm. Come along and have fun on the beach, play games, build sandcastles and listen or dance to the music. Free event.

Coun Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Events at Boston Borough Council, said: “I am delighted that the beach is making a return to Central Park this Summer it has always been a wonderful asset to bring to Boston in the Summer months. It has been proved to be very popular in recent years with families, offering a free day out for many, right on their doorstep.

“I hope many families visit the park and make the most of the events, many of which are completely free. From Teddy Bears Picnic to singing with the elderly, there is something for all ages at Central Park this summer. I look forward to seeing the beach well used and being enjoyed by all who visit this Summer.”