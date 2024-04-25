Billinghay villagers open new playpark

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event on April 12 was attended by local families as well as representatives of groups that gave grants to the village hall committee in order to build this brand-new addition to the existing playpark.

Village hall chairman, Roger Miller, thanked the volunteers for their time and effort applying for the grants including £52,000 from FCC Communities Foundation, as well as Billinghay Parish Council.

He thanked volunteers from the community for help in removing the old equipment and preparing the ground to make way for the new equipment.

Danielle Simmonds, of Playdale and Adam Drewery of FCC cut the ribbon to unveil the play park at Billinghay.

The ribbon was cut by representatives of FCC, Adam Drewery, and equipment supplier PlayDale, Danielle Simmonds. She said: “Witnessing the community enjoy the playground and seeing the joy on the children’s faces has been truly heart-warming.”

Wendy Liles, parish council chairman, said: “It’s a fantastic place for the kids to come and to bring their parents too. Thank you to the village hall for all you’ve done.”