Billinghay villagers open new playpark

A new play park has been officially unveiled at Billinghay Village Hall and playing field.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event on April 12 was attended by local families as well as representatives of groups that gave grants to the village hall committee in order to build this brand-new addition to the existing playpark.

Village hall chairman, Roger Miller, thanked the volunteers for their time and effort applying for the grants including £52,000 from FCC Communities Foundation, as well as Billinghay Parish Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He thanked volunteers from the community for help in removing the old equipment and preparing the ground to make way for the new equipment.

Most Popular
Danielle Simmonds, of Playdale and Adam Drewery of FCC cut the ribbon to unveil the play park at Billinghay.Danielle Simmonds, of Playdale and Adam Drewery of FCC cut the ribbon to unveil the play park at Billinghay.
Danielle Simmonds, of Playdale and Adam Drewery of FCC cut the ribbon to unveil the play park at Billinghay.

The ribbon was cut by representatives of FCC, Adam Drewery, and equipment supplier PlayDale, Danielle Simmonds. She said: “Witnessing the community enjoy the playground and seeing the joy on the children’s faces has been truly heart-warming.”

Wendy Liles, parish council chairman, said: “It’s a fantastic place for the kids to come and to bring their parents too. Thank you to the village hall for all you’ve done.”

Local parents were delighted with the new accessible equipment. A parent commented: “We think the playpark is brilliant, it’s really good for all ages. Our daughter is only one, but she still manages to find things todo there.”