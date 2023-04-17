​Almost 1,400 entered this year’s Boston Marathon – making the most of calm and warm weather on Sunday.

Leaping ladies - two lively participants of the Boston Marathon event. Photo: David Dales.

Participants travelled from all over the UK and as far as Brazil to take part in the races – which included the full 26.2 mile marathon, a half marathon, 10k race and fun run.

Jackie Forrest from the Boston Marathon Association said: “The marathon was a great success, everything went to plan. Almost 1400 people entered and the Market Place was buzzing from 7am until the half marathon start at 8:30. It was helped by the fair weather with a welcome slight breeze as the sun came out in the afternoon.”

Asda Boston also took part, with four members of staff taking on the 10k race.

A runner receives a high five from a supporter. Photo by David Dales.

Stephen Bromby, the store’s community champion, said: "The runs are a great opportunity to promote mental and physical wellbeing in the workplace, build teamwork and a chance to raise money for local good causes while having fun.

"We were really impressed with the atmosphere on the day and the number of local people who came out to support us along the routes."

The first man across the line in the full marathon was Richard Ollington, listed as coming from ‘Thames Hare’ – who completed the 26.2 mile course in exactly 2hrs30m. The first woman to finish the full marathon was Johanna Oregan, from St Neots, in a time of 2hrs 50m 21s.

For full list of race results, click here.

Enjoying the countryside views: One of the participants in the Boston Marathon. Photo: David Dales.

Smiles from two participants in the Boston Marathon events. Photo: David Dales.

Some of the supporters who turned out to cheer on competitors. Photo: David Dales.

The Asda colleagues who completed the 10k run were Sarah Clarke, Dianne Houghton, Paul Robinson and Stephen Bromby.