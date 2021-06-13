Chance for aspiring young footballers in Skegness to be Euro stars of future

When the England team begins its Euro 2021 journey, it's almost inevitable more children will be seen kicking footballs with their dads. But dreams start somewhere - and that opportunity is being offered right here in Skegness with the Skegness Imps Football Club.

The club has opportunities for boys and girls in its Under 12's and U 15's teams - as well as for adults to help with coaching.

Imps were formed in the summer of 2013 with a long-term aim of providing a club for boys and girls of all abilities and all age groups. Based at The Pavillion at Skegness Sports Association in Wainfleet Road, there are eight teams within the club ranging from Under 7’s through to U15’s.

Under 12's is currently looking for boys and girls in school years 6 & 7 Training is with Lee on Friday nights from 6-7pm. Under 15’s are looking for boys and girls currently in years 9 & 10. Training is Tuesday nights with Luke who took over as a new coach recently.

Becky Wilkinson said: "No prior playing experience is necessary but children must be willing to listen, learn, take part and have fun."

The cost is £3.50 per session, but the first session is free. anyone wanting to go along is asked to check availability via DM to Skegness Imps FC Facebook page. Shin pads must be worn, along with suitable clothing and footwear. Astro boots or moulded stud football boots are best.

Skegness Imps are also looking for potential coaches, age 16+, with or without qualifications, to see the U8’s mixed, U11’s mixed and U13’s mixed through the 21/22 season and beyond, as well as the potential for other age groups as the club expands. Anyone with the potential to share a love of football with the younger generation is asked to get in touch.

"We have a great training package to get the right candidates started on their FA journey," said Becky. DM Skegness Imps FC or email [email protected] for more information.

