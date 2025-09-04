Councillors join wildlife park’s tigers for lunch

The Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle opened in 2019 and is home to animals including lions, tigers, camels, zebras and bears.

It announced via social media in October last year that it had temporarily closed after a dispute between its owners “having irreconcilable differences in the future direction of the park". The park reopened two months later in December.

To demonstrate it was back on track during its first summer season since reopening, Mayor of Horncastle and Vice-Chairman of Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Michael Beecham was invited to have a look around by park owner Andrew Riddel, joined by fellow county councillor for Horncastle and the Keals, Coun Philip Roberts.

They were even invited to feed two of the park’s tigers.

Visitor shop manager Sharon Stevenson explained they were excited to show people around their award-winning park, having earned a TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award based on glowing reviews, as well as a national Loo of the Year Award in 2024 for its public toilets.

She said they have also been praised for the park’s refurbishments with new, disability-friendly benches.

In peak season the park employs 20 staff, with a view to increasing that as it expands.

Mr Riddel thanked the councillors for sparing the time to visit, explaining that he ploughs all proceeds back into the development of the park and towards the thousands of pounds in weekly costs, instead relying on his other business interests in scrap metal and skip hire for his income.

Most of the park’s animals have been rehomed from circuses or other zoos to avoid in-breeding within their population.

He explained that most of the enclosures have been built from recycled materials (including bars from a former police station), to proper welfare standards, where his big cats can move indoors and outdoors as they please to enjoy better enrichment, and their homes are kept in pristine condition.

Mr Riddel said: “It is my choice to give every penny back to this project, for its people and the visiting families.”

Coun Beecham was impressed having not previously visited the park and added that getting to feed the tigers was his highlight, saying: “There is a much greater number of animals here than I expected. I don’t think this gets enough publicity.

"Many more tourists passing through the town to Skegness and the Wolds should call in here. I am sure the extra footfall is good for the Horncastle economy, attracting visitors even on cooler days.”

Coun Roberts added: “It is a fantastic place for people to come. I’ve been here with my family and it is expanding. It is a massive benefit for Horncastle, Mid-Lincolnshire and the Wolds. It has brought jobs and money back into the town.

"We are working hard to improve infrastructure in Horncastle.”

1 . mhnp-27-08-25-mayor zoo DSCN0978.JPG The councillors view the leopard enclosure. Photo: Andy Hubbert Photo: Andy Hubbert

2 . mhnp-27-08-25-mayor zoo DSCN1016.JPG Meeting the tigers for lunch. L-R Councillors Mike Beecham and Philip Roberts with Wolds Wildlife Park owner Andrew Riddel. Photo: Andy Hubbert Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . mhnp-27-08-25-mayor zoo DSCN0974.JPG Councillors Mike Beecham and Philip Roberts with the park's shop manager Sharon Stevenson. Photo: Andy Hubbert Photo: Andy Hubbert