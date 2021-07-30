Countdown to family fun at first ever East Coast Fitness Festival in Skegness

Premier Taxis is one of the sponsors of the East Coast Fitness Festival at Skegness Showgrownd.

An action-packed day of activities and entertainment - including a colour run - are being planned to take place on the new Skegness Showground next weekend.

Phoenix Fitness has teamed up with the new management of the Skegness Showground to host the fun day.

"After what seems to have been an eternity sat on our sofas it is time to bring together a fun-filled family day with plenty of entertainment, " said Billie Samms of Phoenix Fitness. "There will be something for everyone with a focus on fun, fitness and mental health.

"Currently nowhere in the UK is bringing together all components of fitness and entertainment to one place."

The main stage will be home to live music, fitness classes and bodybuilding competitions, and dance and cheerleading performances.

There will also be a live full scale wrestling show and live boxing exhibitions, running alongside inflatable assault courses and a Kilometre colour run for all ticket holders to enjoy and take part in.

In the fitness zone, people can test their skills on the giant assault course, and get colourful in the colour run.

The hidden crafters of the East Coast will also be coming out of their garages and home studios to display their talents, alongside some of the fitness industry's top brands.

Food shacks include healthy shakes and snacks as well as something more indulgent and there will also be a fully stocked bar 'for after some fun and sweaty classes'.

All of the proceeds made at this event and sponsorship will go to chaities - including the Put Down the Knife Scheme to prevent rising knife crimes across the country; Skegness Storehouse; and The Brotherhood Project UK, which helps people get back on track with work experience, counselling, drug rehabilitation, mental health counselling and a newly-built homeless shelter.

Gates at Skegness Showground in Burgh Road (PE24 4UF) open on Saturday, August 7, at 9am with activities and entertainment until 5.30pm.

Tickets are Adult £10, Children/Oap £5 and Group Ticket £25.