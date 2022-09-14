Boston Wheelers were out in force to support the event last year.

The Big Bike Ride, which takes place on Saturday, September 25, is one of the Butterfly Hospice’s annual fundraisers.

This year is will see riders start and finish at the hospice, in Rowan Way.

Suitable for beginners to more advanced cyclists, there are three routes on offer.

These include a more leisurely six miles which is suitable for families, a 26 mile route to Tattershall bridge and back for those who fancy a challenge, and the epic 66 mile-long route for experienced cyclists, which will see them pedalling from Boston to Lincoln and back.

Those already confirmed to be taking part this year include blind cyclist Roger Fixter on his tandem bike, local boxing legend Callum Johnson and Boston Wheelers group, among many others.

Julie Baker Fundraising Champion at the Butterfly Hospice, said: “The Big Ride will be a fantastic opportunity for people to come together to raise funds for the Butterfly Hospice, but also to enjoy spending time out in the Lincolnshire countryside.

"For the first time this year the event will be starting and finishing in the grounds of the hospice, an opportunity for people to see where we are and see our beautiful grounds.

"The planning and preparation for this year’s event has been supported by Alan Sharpe local businessman, and rider with the Boston Wheelers, Alan consults with us each year to ensure everything runs smoothly. His support is integral to the smooth running of our event, and we cannot thank him enough.”

The Butterfly Hospice offers palliative and end of life care to anyone over the age of 18 years free of cost to them and their family. Working in partnership with other healthcare providers, the hospice provides inpatient facilities, including symptom control, respite, and end of life care.

They rely on the generosity of the public and local community for most of their funding.