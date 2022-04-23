Families go wild for Lollycocks field event

The open day at the nature reserve, off Eastgate Road, was held to help launch the Looking After Lollycocks project.
Activities on offer included minibeast hunting, pond dipping, habitat building, green woodworking demonstrations and guided walks.
You could learn about the works to improve biodiversity at Lollycocks Field and along the River Slea including bank softening and in-channel works. The first bat box was installed at the reserve, owned by North Kesteven District Council, earlier in the morning before the event by Coun Mervyn Head, NKDC executive member for Environment and Public Protection, joined by Tracey Mooney, South Kesteven District Council regeneration project manager for the Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor Project, Alan Gray, NKDC economic development manager; Steve Donagain, CEO of Hill Holt Wood CEO, Ben Wilson, head ranger, and Hollie Drake, head of business and quality.
Visitors were also asked to comment on how they thought the Slea footpaths or Lollycocks Field could be improved. or go to: https://wh1.snapsurveys.com/s.asp?k=164156460974
People can volunteer to get involved in the projects.
Looking After Lollycocks is one of four schemes aimed at improving connectivity for wildlife and providing better access and enjoyment of blue/green spaces in the town. These are part of the £1.29 million Witham/Slea Blue Green Corridor Project, funded by the European Regional Development Fund, South Kesteven District Council, NKDC, Environment Agency, and National Trust and designed to restore and reconnect river corridors through Grantham and Sleaford.