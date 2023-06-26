Fans of all things vintage and retro will love this upcoming show in Boston

Action from last year's event.

Those who love all things vintage and retro should head into town at the weekend with a huge festival set to take place.

The Boston Classic Car and Vintage Festival will kick off in Central Park from 11am, offering fun for the whole family.

There will be a selection of live entertainment from decades past, re-enactments, food and drink stalls, vintage garden games and much more.

Coningsby Military Wives Choir at last year's event.

The free event will runs until 5pm on both days, with Saturday having a 1940s and 1950s theme and Sunday focused on the 1960s and 1970s with soul and Motown music.

Both days are free to all members of the public, with families able to enjoy a range of memorabilia displays, charity stalls, arts and crafts as well as classic cars courtesy of Boston Classic Car Club, tractors and military vehicles.

Councillor Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Town Centre Development and Events said: “This is a great multi-day event with something for all members of the family to enjoy for free, from arts, crafts and garden games for the young ones to classic cars, live music and great food stalls for parents.”

“I’d like to encourage local residents to pop along to Central Park, Boston next weekend, get involved and enjoy the free festivities.”

