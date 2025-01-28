Final paving at Market Place now complete

The final section of paving at Market Place, shown in part here, is now complete.

The final section of paving at Sleaford’s pedestrian-friendly Market Place is now complete.

Smith Construction has been back onsite since early January to finish a remaining section of paving around the main entrance after being delayed by sub-zero temperatures last year. The remaining benches have now been installed and new cycle hoops added.

Blue Badge holder parking can now commence there on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, between 9am-3pm. There is two hours’ maximum stay and no return within one hour. Parking attendants will give guidance, and bollards will prevent parking on the remaining days, says North Kesteven District Council, which instigated the revamp work.

Arrangements have been made with businesses to get deliveries, with up to 30 minutes loading on Market Place anytime for permit holders. St Denys’ Church will be able to provide Blue Badge access for church events on non-parking days, agreed on an individual basis in advance, including for weddings and funerals. Access will remain all week for wedding and funeral cars needing to reach St Denys’ Church, by prior agreement with the church.

A new defibrillator has also been installed and some improvements are planned for the bus shelter.

Meanwhile the number of disabled parking spaces in the bay next to Sleaford Library will increase from two to three, with dropped kerbs being installed. Extra Blue Badge spaces have been added at Church Lane and Money’s Yard Car Parks.