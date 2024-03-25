Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club: ride to Whisby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Gainsborough they rode to Saxilby along the B1241. Departing Saxilby the ride progressed to Skellingthorpe where Sustrans Route 64 was joined then a well made cycle path was followed to Doddington.

Rejoining the road the ride headed to Whisby, a short section of Local Cycle route 93 was used to arrive at Whisby Nature Park where a refreshment stop was made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refreshed after their stop the ride resumed heading to North Hykeham where Local Cycle route 93 was joined, the cycle route was followed into Lincoln arriving in Lincoln at Brayford Pool.

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club member Trevor Halstead departing from Whisby Nature Park

Joining Sustrans Route 64 the riders departed Lincoln making their way to The Pyewipe. Turning off route 64 a well made cycle path alongside the Fossdyke Navigation was followed to Odder. Heading across county the ride progressed through Broxholme and Thorpe le Fallows.

After a short break in Stow the B1241 was followed, at the edge of Kexby the main road was departed from as the riders made their way north through Upton, Springthorpe, Corringham, Northorpe and Scotton.

Departing Scotter the ride headed homewards through Laughton Woods to arrive in Morton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The riders returned into Gainsborough following the River Trent cycle path into town.

The day was fine with a cold north west wind the countryside looked great full of spring flowers.

Sunday 31st March riders will meet 9.30 am at Roseway where the ride will be chosen.

For information about the ride contact Trevor Halsted at Gainsborough Cycles or telephone (01427) 617752.