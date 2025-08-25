Gallery - Sleaford on Sea brings the beach (and sunshine) to town

The pop-up beach has been brought to the town’s Market Place where youngsters could build a sandcastle or snap a selfie on the giant deckchair.

Buckets and spades can be collected from Market Square Cafe & Restaurant for the two weeks that the beach is in the Market Place, until September 4.

However there was even more free entertainment on Saturday, with a live sand sculpture paying tribute to the Red Arrows display team, Punch and Judy show, free Helter-Skelter rides, music and giant seagulls larking about!

‘YARD Putz’ had its putting green laid out for players, there was free face painting, plus singing by Chelsey Bamford.

Sleaford's Teenage Market also made a return with five young traders selling their wares, from handcrafted keepsakes to unique gifts.

There was also a craft area where you could enter the Our Planet, Our District poster challenge.

People could complete a green-themed poster design at the event, or take an entry form home for later. The form is available online or hard copies will be available in various outlets locally. There are £25 and £10 prizes on offer in each age group.

Poster designs can be on any of the following topics, but must be completed on the relevant form:

1. Reduce, reuse, recycle (minimise waste)

2. Reducing food waste / food waste recycling

3. Protecting nature and biodiversity

4. Transport e.g. walking, cycling, car-sharing, public transport

5. Reducing plastics and litter

6. Supporting renewable energy

Entries close on Friday October 17. More information and to download entry forms: https://orlo.uk/LiUxo

Robyn Allwood-Oke 5 and Isla Stanton 9 of Billinghay Photo: David Dawson

Oscar Shaw 7 of Skegness, Finley Mallinson 2 of Sleaford Photo: David Dawson

Molly Moore with Lyla McCormick 3 of Sleaford Photo: David Dawson

Nelly Wesson 2 and Betsy Wesson 2 of Sleaford Photo: David Dawson