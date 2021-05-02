Gnomes are back in Skegness - can you find more?

Darcey Graham on the hunt for gnomes around Skegness.

It's nearly two years since cheeky graffiti images of gnomes on their holidays first sprung up in Skegness

The work of a mystery artist, they raised the question, 'Is Banksy on his holidays?'.

At the time it was believed there are around 10 images across town, including a gnome enjoying an ice-cream, one sitting on the toilet texting and another enjoying a snooze up a wall.

Darcey finds another cheeky gnome along the seafront.

The discovery caused a bit of gnomania - with many residents fancying doing a bit of gnome hunting and saying it could be great fun for the kids.

Unfortunately, some of the gnomes were eventually vandalised, spoiling the fun.

This time eight-year-old Darcey Graham of Skegness was quick to get on the trail.

The Richmond School pupil went on a hunt with her mum, Lauren, on Saturday and they found several around town.

Hello there - this gnome is peeking out of a shelter but Darcey spots him.

"She was so excited to see them back again," said Lauren. "I wondered if it was the people from the Hildreds Centre doing it as they're great at doing fun things for the children.

"Saying that my grandma likes to spot them and she's 81."

This wasn't the first time the county's obsession with gnomes hit the headlines.

Three years ago there was uproar when a bright blue gnome and riding a pig, was stolen from a display of gnomes facing Mablethorpe's North Promenade next to the Snack Shack.

Hunting for gnomes is very tiring - as Darcey discovers.

In 2003, a mysterious appearance of gnomes started plaguing Brattleby.

The neighbours and community were all as confused as each other, and it seemed that no-one knew what was causing the invasion.

That’s until the funeral of a village member. Peter Leighton had in his funeral announcement that he was responsible.

Then in 2015, Ron Broomfield, who collected more than 1,800 gnomes and raised hundreds of pounds for charity before he died aged 80, was cremated in the gnome outfit he regularly wore.

Don't look Darcey - this one's far too cheeky!

The question remains are the gnomes in Skegness art or graffiti? Should they be allowed to stay and become a tourist attraction and an official trail? And who is the artist?

Maybe it would be easier to walk around the wall. Darcey, tell them!

Gnome dancing - and we think Darcey's got it!

And then there was one - take cover Darcey, this one's mean.

Gnomes are in a bit of a hole now Darcey - but will she tell?