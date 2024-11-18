'Help me create wildlife mural for Sandilands,' says Hemingby artist Rebecca

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An artist from near Horncastle is inviting people in the Mablethorpe area to help her create a large wildlife mural for the coastal nature reserve at Sandilands.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca Harrison, who is based at Manor Farm in Hemingby, will be producing the artwork, entitled ‘A Year With Badger And A Boy’, on the evolving site near Sutton on Sea, which is run by the conservation charity, the National Trust.

The artwork follows a journey through the changing seasons and will include some of the wildlife that visitors can look forward to seeing at Sandilands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spot is one of the most important stretches of the coastline for wildlife as a stop-over on the ‘fly-way’ migration route made every year by birds.

Hemingby-based artist Rebecca Harrison, pictured at the Sandilands nature reserve near Sutton on Sea (PHOTO BY: National Trust)

The 36-metre-long mural will reflect this with images of the seasons through the eyes of a curious boy and his guide, a wise badger, and will feature migrating bird species.

With a personal connection to the site, Rebecca is well versed in creating artwork at outdoor venues and will be holding workshops with local children, followed by further workshops at the Coastal Information Centre in Mablethorpe on Thursday, December 6 and Mablethorpe Library on Wednesday, December 11 (both 10 am to 2 pm).

The design draws on her own experience because she spent many summers at Sandilands, where her grandparents and parents have owned a beach hut since they were built in the 1950s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca said: “Creating this mural for the National Trust is a meaningful project for me.

The artwork, 'A Year With Badger And A Boy', which Rebecca is to turn into a 36-metre wildlife mural for Sandilands, with the help of local people. (PHOTO BY: National Trust)

"Sandilands holds a special place in my heart, with memories spanning generations in our family – from beach-hut days with my grandparents to summer birthdays by the sea.

"Through my artwork, I tell the story of a boy and a badger exploring the seasons. My aim is to celebrate the rich wildlife and spirit of Sandilands, introducing everyone to the incredible diversity of life that calls this place home.

"I’m also excited to invite the community to join me at workshops throughout the project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Marriott, operations manager for Sandilands, said: “Our aim for Sandilands is to provide a space where everyone can enjoy the benefits of being in nature.

"We’re hoping that many local people will get involved in the creation of the mural, and we look forward to seeing the artwork come to life.”