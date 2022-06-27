Visitors to We’ll Meet Again WW2 museum, at Freiston Shore, were kept entertained by singing from the Blighty Belles and Lincolnshire Vocal Academy Choir, while the museum’s living history group put on various displays and re-enactments.

There were several stalls and exhibitors including vintage uniforms, vehicles, radios and other equipment from the era.

A spokesman for the museum said: “A great weekend at the museum. A big thank-you to museum volunteer Des Portas for all his hard work and help organising our Armed Forces Day celebrations and to our volunteers who worked tirelessly to make the day such a success.

"Thanks to Lee Bowden and our resident museum living history group for putting on such a first class WW2 display and camp.”

1. Camp Ezra Hinchley, aged four, with Clive Flech, reconnaissance group living history group. Photo: John Aron

2. Poppy Appeal The Royal British Legion stall at the Armed Forces Day celebration event. Photo: John Aron

3. Weapon of choice Jonas Hichley, aged eight, tries his hand at some of the war-time weaponry on display at the event. Photo: John Aron

4. Taking aim Archie Morant, of Reconnaissance Troop Living History Group. Photo: John Aron