In Pictures: Boston United’s community event scored some scarce July sun

It was a day of sports fun for visitors to Boston United Football Club’s community day on Sunday.

The wet weather held off for most of the day as crowds flocked to the Jakemans Stadium in Pilgrim Way.

Visitors of all ages were able to join in various fun activities, browse stalls, enjoy hot food and ice-creams, and have a go at sports such as target shooting and golf.

Entertainment was also provided by the United Cheer Team, and supporters got the opportunity to meet and greet some of the United players, as well at watching the first team in training.

Ceri Jackson, from United’s marketing team, said: “It really was a fantastic day, with hundreds of people turning out for the event. Everyone enjoyed having a look round the stalls, learning about local groups, taking part in the activities, and meeting first team players. Overall it was a fantastic day and we would like to thank everyone who came along!”

1 . Ice-creams Cooling down with Ice Cream: Richard Austin (right) with Amanda Richards, left, and Tina Wright. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . Girl Guiding Promoting Girl Guiding via their stall are: Barbara Charity, Hannah Marriage, April Watkin and Gillian McBride. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . Painted Isabella Appleby was one of many to have her face painted at the event. Photo: Mick Fox

4 . Golf Mason Snaith has a go at Golf with Michelle Clements. Photo: Mick Fox

