Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
There was a good turn out for the event at the Jakemans Stadium.There was a good turn out for the event at the Jakemans Stadium.
There was a good turn out for the event at the Jakemans Stadium.

In Pictures: Boston United’s community event scored some scarce July sun

It was a day of sports fun for visitors to Boston United Football Club’s community day on Sunday.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:23 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:48 BST

The wet weather held off for most of the day as crowds flocked to the Jakemans Stadium in Pilgrim Way.

Visitors of all ages were able to join in various fun activities, browse stalls, enjoy hot food and ice-creams, and have a go at sports such as target shooting and golf.

Entertainment was also provided by the United Cheer Team, and supporters got the opportunity to meet and greet some of the United players, as well at watching the first team in training.

Ceri Jackson, from United’s marketing team, said: “It really was a fantastic day, with hundreds of people turning out for the event. Everyone enjoyed having a look round the stalls, learning about local groups, taking part in the activities, and meeting first team players. Overall it was a fantastic day and we would like to thank everyone who came along!”

• Do you have a big community event planned for the area? Contact the news team by emailing [email protected]

Cooling down with Ice Cream: Richard Austin (right) with Amanda Richards, left, and Tina Wright.

1. Ice-creams

Cooling down with Ice Cream: Richard Austin (right) with Amanda Richards, left, and Tina Wright. Photo: Mick Fox

Promoting Girl Guiding via their stall are: Barbara Charity, Hannah Marriage, April Watkin and Gillian McBride.

2. Girl Guiding

Promoting Girl Guiding via their stall are: Barbara Charity, Hannah Marriage, April Watkin and Gillian McBride. Photo: Mick Fox

Isabella Appleby was one of many to have her face painted at the event.

3. Painted

Isabella Appleby was one of many to have her face painted at the event. Photo: Mick Fox

Mason Snaith has a go at Golf with Michelle Clements.

4. Golf

Mason Snaith has a go at Golf with Michelle Clements. Photo: Mick Fox

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Boston United