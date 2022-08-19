In Pictures: Families enjoy a day at the 'beach' in Boston's Central Park

And the ‘beach’ event at Central Park is back on today (Friday) – giving residents and the visitors to the town a fun day out with the family.

The free event runs from 10am-3pm and also features meerkats, bouncy castles, stalls, meerkats, face-painting and children’s arts and crafts activities.

The event has been organised by Boston Borough Council, and sponsored by Boston Big Local and Witham Timber.

As the first day of the beach event came to a close yesterday, a spokesperson for the council commented via Facebook: “What a fantastic day at our Boston Beach Event had by all.

"We are back tomorrow between 10am and 3pm. Come and join the fun.”

1. Mini diggers Harry Dewards and Jake Barnes, both aged eight, of Kirton. Photo: David Dawson

2. Giants Andy Morris with one of his Aldabra Giant Tortoises. Photo: David Dawson

3. Family fun Stefanie Edgeworth of Old Leake with Finley Edgeworth, aged one,, Ivy Edgeworth, 10, and Kimi Edgeworth, eight. Photo: David Dawson

4. Ice-creams Enjoying ice-creams are Freya Haw and Alexis Russell, both aged 11, of Boston. Photo: David Dawson