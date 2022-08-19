Edit Account-Sign Out
Camirah Borman, aged four, and Archie Carlon, aged five, of Boston play in the sand.

In Pictures: Families enjoy a day at the 'beach' in Boston's Central Park

Donkey rides, deck chairs, ice-creams and the feeling of sand under your feet brought the joys of a day at the beach to Boston yesterday.

By Gemma Gadd
Friday, 19th August 2022, 10:33 am

And the ‘beach’ event at Central Park is back on today (Friday) – giving residents and the visitors to the town a fun day out with the family.

The free event runs from 10am-3pm and also features meerkats, bouncy castles, stalls, meerkats, face-painting and children’s arts and crafts activities.

The event has been organised by Boston Borough Council, and sponsored by Boston Big Local and Witham Timber.

As the first day of the beach event came to a close yesterday, a spokesperson for the council commented via Facebook: “What a fantastic day at our Boston Beach Event had by all.

"We are back tomorrow between 10am and 3pm. Come and join the fun.”

Undefined: readMore

1. Mini diggers

Harry Dewards and Jake Barnes, both aged eight, of Kirton.

Photo: David Dawson

2. Giants

Andy Morris with one of his Aldabra Giant Tortoises.

Photo: David Dawson

3. Family fun

Stefanie Edgeworth of Old Leake with Finley Edgeworth, aged one,, Ivy Edgeworth, 10, and Kimi Edgeworth, eight.

Photo: David Dawson

4. Ice-creams

Enjoying ice-creams are Freya Haw and Alexis Russell, both aged 11, of Boston.

Photo: David Dawson

FacebookBoston Borough Council
Next Page
Page 1 of 2