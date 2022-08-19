In Pictures: Families enjoy a day at the 'beach' in Boston's Central Park
Donkey rides, deck chairs, ice-creams and the feeling of sand under your feet brought the joys of a day at the beach to Boston yesterday.
And the ‘beach’ event at Central Park is back on today (Friday) – giving residents and the visitors to the town a fun day out with the family.
The free event runs from 10am-3pm and also features meerkats, bouncy castles, stalls, meerkats, face-painting and children’s arts and crafts activities.
The event has been organised by Boston Borough Council, and sponsored by Boston Big Local and Witham Timber.
As the first day of the beach event came to a close yesterday, a spokesperson for the council commented via Facebook: “What a fantastic day at our Boston Beach Event had by all.
"We are back tomorrow between 10am and 3pm. Come and join the fun.”