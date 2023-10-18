​Families flocked to Lincolnshire’s biggest pumpkin patch at the weekend to enjoy various autumnal activities and displays.

From firing pumpkins out of a huge cannon, to picking their own from two fields and carving them on site – there was a host of things for all ages to enjoy.

Several photo stations with colourful produce and decorated backdrops gave visitors the ideal selfie opportunities, while children’s rides, a maize maze, assault course, garden games and a makers market kept young ones entertained.

​Located in Benington near Boston, the patch will be open again from October 21-29, from 9am-5pm.

Tickets, which start at £6, are bookable in advance via www.bellspumpkinpatch.com. The Pumpkin Patch is located at Bell’s Gardening Outlet, in Lowfields Road, Benington, PE22 0EE.

1 . Colourful pumpkins Emma and Jasper Hill, aged three, with some of the colourful pumpkins and squashes. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . Photo opportunities Pictured from left are Charlie Reeson, Lola Epton, Rebecca Bailey, and Milly Bailey. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . Fairground One of the fairground rides at the pumpkin patch. Photo: Mick Fox

4 . Family fun The Howarth family, Darren, Corey, Baby Harley and Casey. Photo: Mick Fox