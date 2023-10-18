In Pictures: Family fun at Bells Pumpkin Patch
From firing pumpkins out of a huge cannon, to picking their own from two fields and carving them on site – there was a host of things for all ages to enjoy.
Several photo stations with colourful produce and decorated backdrops gave visitors the ideal selfie opportunities, while children’s rides, a maize maze, assault course, garden games and a makers market kept young ones entertained.
Located in Benington near Boston, the patch will be open again from October 21-29, from 9am-5pm.
Tickets, which start at £6, are bookable in advance via www.bellspumpkinpatch.com. The Pumpkin Patch is located at Bell’s Gardening Outlet, in Lowfields Road, Benington, PE22 0EE.