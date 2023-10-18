Register
Miah and Annatha Skinner with Oscar the dog.Miah and Annatha Skinner with Oscar the dog.
Miah and Annatha Skinner with Oscar the dog.

In Pictures: Family fun at Bells Pumpkin Patch

​Families flocked to Lincolnshire’s biggest pumpkin patch at the weekend to enjoy various autumnal activities and displays.
By Gemma Gadd
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:06 BST

From firing pumpkins out of a huge cannon, to picking their own from two fields and carving them on site – there was a host of things for all ages to enjoy.

Several photo stations with colourful produce and decorated backdrops gave visitors the ideal selfie opportunities, while children’s rides, a maize maze, assault course, garden games and a makers market kept young ones entertained.

​Located in Benington near Boston, the patch will be open again from October 21-29, from 9am-5pm.

Tickets, which start at £6, are bookable in advance via www.bellspumpkinpatch.com. The Pumpkin Patch is located at Bell’s Gardening Outlet, in Lowfields Road, Benington, PE22 0EE.

Emma and Jasper Hill, aged three, with some of the colourful pumpkins and squashes.

1. Colourful pumpkins

Emma and Jasper Hill, aged three, with some of the colourful pumpkins and squashes. Photo: Mick Fox

Pictured from left are Charlie Reeson, Lola Epton, Rebecca Bailey, and Milly Bailey.

2. Photo opportunities

Pictured from left are Charlie Reeson, Lola Epton, Rebecca Bailey, and Milly Bailey. Photo: Mick Fox

One of the fairground rides at the pumpkin patch.

3. Fairground

One of the fairground rides at the pumpkin patch. Photo: Mick Fox

The Howarth family, Darren, Corey, Baby Harley and Casey.

4. Family fun

The Howarth family, Darren, Corey, Baby Harley and Casey. Photo: Mick Fox

