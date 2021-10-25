In Pictures: Fun fair returns to Boston after more than two years

Christopher White and Byron White, nine, enjoy one of the rides at the fun fair in Boston.

Families enjoyed various rides and games on offer when the ‘World of Fun’ fair opened for its eight-day stay in the town on Saturday.

Visitors to the park can still enjoy a hair-raising spin on the ‘Sky Flyer’ - which soars 30 metres skywards - sample the suspended swinging ‘Freak Out’, or spin 360 degrees on the ‘Booster’, among other attractions.

A spokesperson for World of Fun said: “We are so excited to be back in Boston and are grateful with the economy now fully open that the town council has given us this opportunity.”

Pictured, from left, Keita Wesolowski, seven, Rafal Wesolowski, and Eli Wesolowski, three. EMN-211025-102635001

The fair runs until Saturday, October 30. Free entry.

Darcy McCracken, seven. EMN-211025-102533001

Christian Pinchbeck and Vincent Pinchbeck, one, of Boston. EMN-211025-102718001

Brooke Garrett, four, of Wrangle. EMN-211025-102546001

Blowing bubbles from one of the stalls are, from left, Pandora Jackson 10, Julia Hinds and Kharis Barber. EMN-211025-102732001

One of the high-flying rides at the fun fair.

Skye-Amelia Johnson, 11, and Leah Johnson, four, of Boston. EMN-211025-102647001

