In Pictures: Fun fair returns to Boston after more than two years

Christopher White and Byron White, nine, enjoy one of the rides at the fun fair in Boston.
Families enjoyed various rides and games on offer when the ‘World of Fun’ fair opened for its eight-day stay in the town on Saturday.
Visitors to the park can still enjoy a hair-raising spin on the ‘Sky Flyer’ - which soars 30 metres skywards - sample the suspended swinging ‘Freak Out’, or spin 360 degrees on the ‘Booster’, among other attractions.
A spokesperson for World of Fun said: “We are so excited to be back in Boston and are grateful with the economy now fully open that the town council has given us this opportunity.”
The fair runs until Saturday, October 30. Free entry.
One of the high-flying rides at the fun fair.
