"We want to thank all of our 500 plus guests for joining us and helping raise close to £4,000 for Lincs Ark, cat kitten and rabbit rescue. Of course nothing would be possible without the support of all our bands donating their time to perform at the party, our stall holders for adding to our event and of course our volunteers for their tireless work so thank you everyone and see you next year!“Lincs Ark would like to say a huge thank you to Jo, Ray and the team for their hard work with this year's Party in the Ark and raising so much money.”