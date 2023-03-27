Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 hour ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
3 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
5 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
7 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
7 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

In Pictures: Nature gets a boost in Boston at Transported event for families

Giving a helping hand to creatures, critters and creepy-crawlies was the aim of a fun nature-themed event held in Boston at the weekend

By Gemma Gadd
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:31 BST
Ethan Scott, aged 12, and Adam Flemming making a Bug Hotel
Ethan Scott, aged 12, and Adam Flemming making a Bug Hotel
Ethan Scott, aged 12, and Adam Flemming making a Bug Hotel

The Naturehood event saw families visit Central Park on Saturday to take part in wildlife-themed activities.

Organised by community arts organisation Transported, members of the public were able to get hands-on making wildlife habitats such as bug hotels, hedgehog houses and bird boxes.

Participants also got to learn about wildlife in Boston, make bird food and seed bombs, and plant wildflowers native to the area.

Most Popular
Shirley Bell and her daughter in law, Emily Bell of Swineshead, making pine cone bird feeders
Shirley Bell and her daughter in law, Emily Bell of Swineshead, making pine cone bird feeders
Shirley Bell and her daughter in law, Emily Bell of Swineshead, making pine cone bird feeders

Co-hosted with Boston Naturehood, as part of Transported’s Town Jewels project, the event was supported by expert woodcarver Peter Tree, who led the project to build a new bug hotel for the park.

A spokesperson for Transported said: “We had a lot of people on the day, with lots of nature items made, and lots of bug catching and releasing.

"And by the end of the day, the lovely new bug house was complete and ready for its Central Park residents.”

Transported are now asking local residents for ideas on what to call the bug house – with one suggesting the name ‘Buggingham Palace’.

Jackie Lane, of Lincolnshire Community and Voluntery Service, with a hedgehog house.
Jackie Lane, of Lincolnshire Community and Voluntery Service, with a hedgehog house.
Jackie Lane, of Lincolnshire Community and Voluntery Service, with a hedgehog house.
Karena Hall, of Boston, making wildflower seed bombs.
Karena Hall, of Boston, making wildflower seed bombs.
Karena Hall, of Boston, making wildflower seed bombs.
Lauren Williams cutting wood for the Bug Hotel, helped by wood craftsman Peter Tree.
Lauren Williams cutting wood for the Bug Hotel, helped by wood craftsman Peter Tree.
Lauren Williams cutting wood for the Bug Hotel, helped by wood craftsman Peter Tree.
Sophie Arnold of Transported, hanging up a pine cone seed bomb.
Sophie Arnold of Transported, hanging up a pine cone seed bomb.
Sophie Arnold of Transported, hanging up a pine cone seed bomb.
Sone of the insects caught and later released.
Sone of the insects caught and later released.
Sone of the insects caught and later released.
NatureParticipants