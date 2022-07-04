The popular event, which had to be cancelled the past two years due to the pandemic, saw thousands of people from around Lincolnshire visit throughout the day.

Along with the stunt bikes headline act, the show also featured entertainment from a dog and ducks show, heavy horses, children’s sports, dance groups, a dog show, vintage tractors, and a Lancaster fly-past.

There was live music from the DreamBelles and Roy Raven and the Winkle Pickers, and a marquee of exhibitions featuring flowers, vegetables, fruit and artwork from local schoolchildren.

Marlene Fullwood, from the show’s organising committee said: “It was a great day, with seven hours of entertainment for those that came.

" There was some great music too. All the performances went well, and the Lancaster was a privilege to see.”

This year’s dog show attracted 228 entrants – a record number.

"That is the most we’ve ever had in the past 19 years of the dog show,” added Marlene.

Some of the proceeds from the show will be given back to local charities, with the rest being used to pay for next years’ show.

The organising committee is looking for more volunteers to help with next year’s show. Email [email protected] to get in touch.

1. Canine champ Angela Fox of Swineshead with her Irish Wolf Hounds, Eli (left) and his mother Betty. Eli won 1st in Best Pedigree category Photo: David Dawson

2. Tyre-ing work John Evans: Strongman, performs for the crowd in the main arena. Photo: David Dawson

3. Flower power Gerald and Pauline Saddington looking at some of the flower displays at the show. Photo: David Dawson

4. Vintage car Lydia and Robert Larkin, of Burgh le Marsh, with their 1921 Ford Model T Tourer at Wrangle Show. Photo: Vintage wheels