In Pictures: Two-thousand attend rugby club’s fireworks event

Pictured from left, Mike Bridges, Sam Shimmon, 9, Beth Shimmon, 15, William Bridges, 7, Mark Shimmon, 13, Jessica Bridges, 9, and Corrine Watson. EMN-210711-215428001

Held the Princess Royal Sports Arena (PRSA), in Boston, there were plenty of ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ when the fireworks were set off.

The event was a success, with the number of people through the gate on the night being much higher than expected, according to the club.

“I think we had in the region of about 2,000 on the night - which was double the amount we had expected,” said Andy Cridland, facilities manager at Boston Rugby Football Club.

Chelsea Prew-Sharpe and Craig Reeson, with, from left, Freddie Reeson, 2, Daisy Reeson, 4, Archie Reeson and Olivia Reeson, 6. EMN-210711-215336001

“It was a really great night, and great to see so many people back enjoying this annual event.”

The club’s chairman Tim Bembridge offered thanks to all those who attended the event, adding: “This event is very important to our club and we are very grateful to all those who supported it.”

Along with the fireworks display, young ones were also kept entertained by children’s rides, a ‘bucking bronco’, and a Christmas gifts and crafts stall. Hot food was also served from a barbecue.

Enjoying a funfair ride are Bella Benton, 5, Kian O'Malley, 6, and Rhys O'Malley, 3. EMN-210711-215404001

A group of youngsters enjoying the fireworks event at the PRSA.

Having a go on the bucking bronco ride is Bradley Kemp, 8. EMN-210711-215352001

Pictured, from left, are: Carol Willerton, Henry Willerton, 8, Rodney Willerton, and Lucie Skipworth. EMN-210711-215506001

Pictured, from left: Maureen Heron, Myles Heron, 8, Bel Heron, and Rafe Heron, 4. EMN-210711-215440001

Pictured, from left: Joel Newton, Corey Wells, 7, Suzanne Wells, and Isla Wells, 4. EMN-210711-215308001

Warming up with some hot food are, from left, Stacey Royal, Tom Sunny, Sophie Renouf, and Julian Renouf. EMN-210711-215324001