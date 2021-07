Ancaster EMN-150213-144032001

Walk leader Stuart Parker of the Lincolnshire Ramblers, said: “It is a delightful six and a half mile mile linear walk following public footpaths, and quiet lanes from Ancaster to Sleaford via Rauceby.”

The train departs Heckington at 11.02am, Sleaford at 11.12am and on to Ancaster.

The route is part of the Poacher Line Community Rail Partnership series of walk leaflets. Visit poacherline.org.uk

The walk is free but train fares apply.