Man to pull 19-tonne Lancaster aircraft in aid of two worthy Lincolnshire causes

Ryan Linley pictured pulling one of the Clive Shaw Trucking vehicles at a previous fundraising event.

Ryan Linley is preparing to take on this incredible feat of strength next Saturday, October 15, at Lincs Aviation Heritage Centre.

The 32 year-old will pull the aircraft ‘Just Jane NX611’ cheered on by a crowd of supporters.

His aim is to raise money for St Barnabas Hospice in Boston - which cares for people with life-limiting illnesses, and Lincs Aviation Heritage Centre - to help an ongoing project to restore the iconic aircraft and enable her to take to the skies again.

Ryan is being supported by Clive Shaw Trucking, based in New York near Boston. He has pulled several of their large trucks over the years to raise cash for various good causes.

"I've been pulling trucks and lorries for a few years now,” said Ryan. “But I’ve never pulled an aircraft before, so this will be my first time.

"I have been waiting to pull a Lancaster for seven years, so this is a long-held dream of mine.”

Hull-based Ryan, whose day job sees him teaching people how to operate cranes, says he always chooses good causes in the areas near to where his challenges take place.

He said he felt both the hospice and the Lancaster restoration project were “very worthy causes”.

Ryan’s Lancaster Pull takes place at Lincs Aviation Heritage Centre, in East Kirkby, at 1pm.

Entry is by general admission, priced £10 adults, £9 seniors.