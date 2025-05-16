MP Victoria Atkins opens latest leg of King Charles III England Coast Path

MP Victoria Atkins open the latest leg of the King Charles III England Coast Path at Saltfleetby.

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins was invited to the opening of a latest section of the King Charles III England Coast Path at Saltfleetby.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The path is a national trail which will stretch around the entire coast of England.

The MP was pleased to cut the ribbon on Thursday (May 15) and open up a local stretch of the path at the Rimac Nature Reserve in Saltfleetby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the visit she said: “I was delighted to be invited to cut the ribbon for the opening of our local stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path.

Mablethorpe to Humber Bridge KCIII coastal path walkers.

“This will open up the coast for local people, as well as tourists, and improve our access to the local coastal countryside.”

She said it was a pleasure to see the unspoiled, beautiful views from the new pathway, adding that “protecting our countryside and natural environment is of vital importance”.

“I want to thank everyone from the County Council, Natural England and all of their partners involved in making this happen, and look forward to walking along the path over the summer months!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new, 47-mile stretch of the coast path links Mablethorpe to the Humber Bridge, and takes walkers from traditional seaside towns through expansive dune systems and nature reserves to the industrial heritage of the Humber estuary along Lincolnshire's diverse shoreline.

This opening creates an almost continuous 160-mile coastal route from Sutton Bridge to Easington, with just two small gaps at Gibraltar Point bridge and Immingham.

Natural England’s Deputy Director for Natural England in the East Midlands Victoria Manton, said: “The trail will also support the local economy - bringing walkers and visitors to the towns and villages for daytrips, refreshments and places to stay.”

Chris Miller, Head of Environment at Lincolnshire County Council said: “This is the outcome of several agencies working together to give legal access to a unique part of the country for people to enjoy. There is a vast array of wildlife and topography that you only get on our coast and now anyone who wants to see it, can do so for free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route showcases the remarkable diversity of Britain's coastline. Visitors can experience the traditional seaside charm of Mablethorpe, with its donkey rides and holiday parks, before discovering the tranquillity of Saltfleetby and Theddlethorpe National Nature Reserve.

Further north, the path passes Donna Nook bombing range, where around 2,000 grey seal pups are born each autumn. Then follows the beaches of resort Cleethorpes and the fishing town of Grimsby, before traversing the industrial and port developments around Immingham, ultimately reaching the iconic Humber Bridge.

When the final 41-mile link between Easington and Bridlington North Sands opens later this year, there will be over 450 miles of continuous path from Sutton Bridge to the Scottish border.

The project now means over half of the entire King Charles III England Coast Path is open for public use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King Charles III England Coast Path aims to stay as close to the sea as possible. In many places, that means walking right where land meets sea, occasionally heading inland, though usually only for short distances.