Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Nature-themed family activities planned for Boston's Central Park

Free family activities for nature and wildlife enthusiasts are coming to Boston.

By News Team
1 hour ago
A fun, free nature-themed day of activities is coming to Boston's Central Park next week.
A fun, free nature-themed day of activities is coming to Boston's Central Park next week.
A fun, free nature-themed day of activities is coming to Boston's Central Park next week.

The ‘Boston Naturehood’ event takes place in Central Park on Saturday, March 25, from 10am to 3pm, and will see various nature-themed community projects suitable for all ages.

Organised by community arts organisation Transported, and supported by Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Service (LCVS), visitors can help to make a bug hotel at the event, and craft wildlife habitats, bird feeders and seed bombs.

They can also get involved in a ‘bug hunt’ and take part in wildlife quizzes.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for LCVS said: ”Join us in Central Park for lots of free nature-themed activities for all of the family. Come and learn about the wildlife in Boston’s Central Park and get creative too!”

• For more details, email [email protected] or [email protected]