The ‘Boston Naturehood’ event takes place in Central Park on Saturday, March 25, from 10am to 3pm, and will see various nature-themed community projects suitable for all ages.
Organised by community arts organisation Transported, and supported by Lincolnshire Community Voluntary Service (LCVS), visitors can help to make a bug hotel at the event, and craft wildlife habitats, bird feeders and seed bombs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They can also get involved in a ‘bug hunt’ and take part in wildlife quizzes.
A spokesperson for LCVS said: ”Join us in Central Park for lots of free nature-themed activities for all of the family. Come and learn about the wildlife in Boston’s Central Park and get creative too!”
• For more details, email [email protected] or [email protected]