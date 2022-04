The town council asks people to stay clear of the area and do not use or climb on the equipment until it is fully installed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say fitness trails can help aid a healthy lifestyle and outdoor exercise has many benefits including mental wellbeing.

They added: “Outdoor fitness equipment in parks is an ideal way for individuals, groups and families to get out in the fresh air and exercise together.”