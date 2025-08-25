New safety hub at Mablethorpe to bring together vital coastal services

A new safety hub, bringing together all the vital coastal services, is to be created at Mablethorpe.

Emergency and safeguarding services will join forces for what is described as “a strong and visible safety presence” for a large stretch of the Lincolnshire coast, covering other resorts too, such as Sutton on Sea.

Based at the Queens Park beach huts in Mablethorpe, the hub will be a base for coastguards, lifeboats, police officers and local councils as part of the Atlantis Alliance.

East Lindsey District Council feels the initiative will provide reassurance to locals, holidaymakers, visitors and businesses.

The new safety hub will be based at the beach huts at Queens Park in Mablethorpe. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Coun Kirk, the council’s portfolio holder for the coastal economy, told the BBC: “Each year, between three million and four million visitors make the trip to the coast in our area, particularly Mablethorpe and Skegness.

"But this presents a unique challenge for our support services.

"The increased number of tourists and tourism-related activities adds pressure on the rescue and emergency services, which we know can also negatively impact our residents and businesses.

"Being able to provide support for the services to work together is really important to us.

"The hub will offer an enhanced and more cohesive response to issues they face on a daily basis – from beach safety and missing people to crime prevention and fire safety.”

The idea was put forward by Lincolnshire Police, whose spokesperson said: “This new hub will enable the Atlantis Alliance to continue to build on past successes and further strengthen our efforts to engage with, and safeguard, our residents and visitors.”

The Queens Park safety hub will be managed by Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council, while the building’s maintenance will be overseen by the National Coastwatch Mablethorpe initiative.

The Atlantis Alliance is a collaborative partnership comprised of seven agencies with one mission: to make the Lincolnshire coastline the safest place to live, work and visit.

The alliance serves more than 28 miles of East Lincolnshire coastline and places community engagement at the heart of its mission.