The open air swimming pool at Woodhall Spa's Jubilee Park will trial remaining open until November. Photo supplied

The open air heated swimming pool at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa is extending its opening times to November for its longest ever season.

“With more and more people swimming for health reasons we’ve decided to try keeping open after the end of September following numerous requests from our customers,” explained Park Manager Rachael Meller.

“We’ll be operating on a reduced daily timetable during October - full details appear on our website.”

Despite the potentially bracing weather, the water in the pool will be kept at a toasty 29°C (86°F) until the last week when the boilers will be switched off to meet the growing interest in cold water swimming, but in a clean and protected environment, since there has been growing concerns about water quality in Britain’s sea, rivers and lakes.

Historic Jubilee Park has gone from strength to strength since it was taken into local ownership after the district council threatened it with closure. For the last 10 years it has been run by the community charity Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa Ltd (JPWS). During that time, the swimming pool has thrived, quadrupling its swimming numbers, and opens every day from April to October, despite receiving no public funding.

This is just another example of how Jubilee Park’s success is bucking the national trend when so many other leisure facilities - including those funded by local councils - are struggling.

‘Health and healing for all’ is at the core of Jubilee Park’s philosophy, along with a policy of being as inclusive as possible. The ‘Donate a Swim’ initiative means even families and individuals struggling with the cost of living can still afford to enjoy this fun and healthy activity too. There are still free swims ‘in the bank’ thanks to the generosity of other swimmers.

“Our existence depends on us being responsive to the needs of our customers and open to new ideas,” Rachael added. “We hope as many as possible will support us in September and October to make the most of the extra weeks to enjoy the many benefits swimming offers. If it’s successful we can do it again.”

Full details on www.jpws.co.uk.