Open day near Sleaford to explain trail hunting to public

The trail hunting open day will be held on September 14.

The Blankney Hunt are inviting the public along to see how trail hunting is conducted.

Nearly 20 years after the introduction of The Hunting Act 2004, which banned chasing wild mammals with dogs, hunts are constantly accused of using trail-hunting as a loophole in the law, but meets in the local area, are well attended by the rural community.

The free to attend event on Saturday September 14 marks the British Hound Sports Association’s National Trail-Hunting Day and will be at Temple Grange, Navenby Heath, Lincoln, LN5 0AY, meeting at 11am for an 11.30am start.

Organisers hope to “educate and demonstrate” that trail-hunting is a properly managed, legal and ethical sporting activity that follows a strict set of protocols and rules. There will be an opportunity to discuss different scents, terrains and trail laying techniques for different conditions dealt with.