Outdoor cinema event in Lincolnshire is set to return

Central Park will host a ‘magical’ outdoor screening of the 2019 live-action film Aladdin on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Coun Tracey Abbott, portfolio holder for the town centre, said: “We’re delighted to once again be able to put on our popular outdoor cinema event.

“It’s always fantastic to see our local communities and visitors come out to enjoy a film out under the night sky, and this year promises to be a magical evening for all.”

The event has once again been supported by Chatterton’s Solicitors and Wealth Management, along with the Boston Town Area Committee (BTAC).

Coun Paul Goodale, chairman of BTAC, said: “The outdoor cinema event has proved a real hit over recent years, so we’re really pleased to be able to support it this year and I look forward to seeing what I’m sure will be a great turn out.”

The outdoor cinema is a closed ticketed event and tickets must be purchased prior to the evening. Attendees are advised to bring a blanket or chair as there is no seating provided. A selection of refreshments will be available to buy on the night – however, attendees are also welcome to bring a picnic and snacks. Alcohol is not allowed at the event.

Attendees are also asked to take care in observing social distancing advice – and should not attend if they have any symptoms of Covid-19.