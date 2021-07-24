Picnic in the park to bring community of Burgh le Marsh together

Tinkers Green in Burgh le Marsh.

Burgh le Marsh Town Council are inviting families and residents to Tinker's Green for "a fun-packed afternoon".

The event is being held on Saturday, August 7, after Mayor Coun Neil Cooper decided to give the money that would have been used for the civic service to provide a community event.

Coun Cooper said: " I am delighted to bring the community back together after all these months of lockdown. I hopes to see everyone there."

Gates open at 12.30pm with entertainment starting at 1pm with the JJ Family Entertainer.

There will be live music by 'Hattrick', burgers, hotdogs, ice-creams and refreshments. A children’s fancy dress will also be held with prizes awarded.

The community is invited to take along a picnic, chairs and blanket and join in the fun!