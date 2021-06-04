PICTURES: Bargain hunting at car boot sale near Skegness

Lincolnshire World visited the car boot sale on the A158 roundabout in Burgh-le-Marsh on Friday and met some of the traders and visitors hunting for a bargain.
The car boot sale on the A158 roundabout at Burgh le Marsh takes place every Friday and Bank Holidays.
Walter Harper has been running the boot sales for local farming family the Mackinders for 10 years.
Neil Huskisson of Huskies Ices and Huskies Hot Food is first on site at 4.30am. He has been a regular on the same pitch for eight years and knows the ropes. Even his icecream knows its place.
Jane Huskisson of Huskies Hot Food, pictured with Jo Noden, is quite the celebrity at Burgh le Marsh car boot sale after appearing on Channel 5's Bargain Brits by the Sea.
