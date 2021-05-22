Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson at the new adventure park at Golden Sands Holiday Park in Mablethorpe.

PICTURES: How Olympic gymnast faced challenges at new adventure park in Mablethorpe

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson  wasn't fazed at all when he literally leapt into action at a new adventure village in Mablethorpe.

By Chrissie Redford
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 12:15 pm

The bronze medalist in the horizontal bars at the Rio 2016 games was the guest of honour at Haven’s brand-new attraction at Golden Sands Holiday Park. As you would expect dangling from heights was second nature to him and he took the plunge on the Aerial Adventure and The Jump. Here are some pictures showing how he got on...

Showing how it's done - Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson.

Photo: JPI Media

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson on a climbing wall.

Photo: JPI Media

One big jump: Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson flying the flag for the new attraction.

Photo: JPI Media

Going down... Nile Wilson makes the jump.

Photo: JPI Media

