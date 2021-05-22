PICTURES: How Olympic gymnast faced challenges at new adventure park in Mablethorpe
Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson wasn't fazed at all when he literally leapt into action at a new adventure village in Mablethorpe.
Saturday, 22nd May 2021, 12:15 pm
The bronze medalist in the horizontal bars at the Rio 2016 games was the guest of honour at Haven’s brand-new attraction at Golden Sands Holiday Park. As you would expect dangling from heights was second nature to him and he took the plunge on the Aerial Adventure and The Jump. Here are some pictures showing how he got on...
