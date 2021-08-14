Bands on the Bank at Bateman's Bank in Wainfleet.

PICTURES: Wainfleet rocks as crowds flock to popular Bands on the Bank festival

Wainfleet has been rocking this weekend with the return of the popular Bands on the Bank festival.

By Chrissie Redford
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 6:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 14th August 2021, 6:20 pm

Crowds gathered on the paddock next to Bateman's Brewery for an afternoon of live music.

Local bands taking to the stage included Cuttin’ Loose, Zebra, Local Heroes, Audio Tap, Lizzie and the Sandboys and Glass Shadow

There was also a good selection of food and, of course, a beer tent selling Bateman's.

1. Wainfleet rocks

Bands on the Bank at Bateman's Bank in Wainfleet.

