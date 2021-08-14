PICTURES: Wainfleet rocks as crowds flock to popular Bands on the Bank festival

Crowds gathered on the paddock next to Bateman's Brewery for an afternoon of live music.

Local bands taking to the stage included Cuttin’ Loose, Zebra, Local Heroes, Audio Tap, Lizzie and the Sandboys and Glass Shadow

There was also a good selection of food and, of course, a beer tent selling Bateman's.

1. Wainfleet rocks Bands on the Bank at Bateman's Bank in Wainfleet. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

2. Wainfleet rocks Bands on the Bank at Bateman's Bank in Wainfleet. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

3. Wainfleet rocks Bands on the Bank at Bateman's Bank in Wainfleet. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo

4. Wainfleet rocks Bands on the Bank at Bateman's Bank in Wainfleet. Photo: JPI Media Buy photo